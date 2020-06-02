Prowlers Sign Sam Williams

The Port Huron Prowlers are pleased to announce that forward/defenseman Sam Williams has signed with the team for the 2020-21 FPHL season.

Williams was acquired by the Prowlers last season during the FPHL trade deadline from the Battle Creek Rumble Bees in exchange for forward Sage Cetrone and defenseman Zachary Hartig.

The Winnipeg native began the 2019-20 hockey season with the Danbury Hat-Tricks where he registered a goal and three assists in six games. Williams would then earn a call up to the SPHL with the Pensacola Ice Flyers before ending up with stints in Birmingham and Evansville. In the SPHL, Williams appeared in 33 games, registering one assist.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace was happy to announce the first signing in the off season.

"I was very happy to get this signing done and finally see Sam in a Prowlers sweater. We knew when we acquired him in March that even if he could play one game with us, he would have an immediate impact," Pace said. "He can play both forward and defense and players like that are very valuable in this league."

Williams played four years of NCAA-III hockey at the College of St. Scholastica and began his professional hockey career with the Elmira Enforcers in the 2018-19 season. He also saw action with the Watertown Wolves and Birmingham Bulls that year as well.

