Prowlers Sign Neumann Forward Demke

The Port Huron Prowlers have made another addition to their forward core with the signing of Neumann University's Dionne Demke. The 25-year-old played five NCAA DIII seasons at Neumann.

During his college career, Demke had 20 points in 91 games. He dressed in all but three games in his final four seasons and helped the Knights to the United Collegiate Hockey Conference playoffs three times in five years.

"Demke is another NCAA player that plays hard at both ends of the rink," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He will provide us with some youth and speed up front. We are excited to add him to the fold."

The Winkler, Manitoba native spent time in the MJHL, NOJHL and WSHL before college. In his final junior season, he put up 58 points in 50 Western States Hockey League games for the Oklahoma Jr. Blazer.

"I'm excited for the opportunity in Port Huron," Demke said. "I can't wait to get the year started and help the team get some wins."

The Prowlers' home opener is Oct. 20 and season ticket packages are still available to see every home game this season. For more information and to purchase, visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

