Prowlers Sign Kevin Porter

October 2, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers are happy to announce they have signed Kevin Porter. Porter, 44, has taken an unconventional path to professional hockey. Porter picked up hockey at age 35 after not playing since he was 17-years-old.

Since he has started his pursuit of playing professional hockey, Porter has found action with the now defunct Steel City Warriors of the FHL and played a handful of games in Sweden. Coach Joe Pace is elated to bring someone with Porter's work ethic to training camp.

"Kevin works incredibly hard and he is someone that we have been monitoring for some time. We're excited to have him and look forward to seeing his compete level" Pace said. Porter is looking to bring energy and an unparalleled work ethic to the Prowlers up front.

Porter and the Port Huron Prowlers will drop the puck on the 2019 season in Danbury on Friday, Oct. 25.

The Prowlers home opener will be Friday Nov. 8 against the Columbus River Dragons.

2019-20 Season tickets are on sale now!!!

Please contact the McMorran Box office at (810) 985-6166 for more details!

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from October 2, 2019

Prowlers Sign Kevin Porter - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.