Prowlers Sign Forward Matt Rupert

The Port Huron Prowlers are proud to announce the signing of forward Matt Rupert.

The London, Ontario native joins the Prowlers after his last stint with Gyergyoi HK in Romania where he played five games and registered three goals and three assists.

Rupert was a member of the London Knights in the OHL for five seasons where he scored 105 goals and 128 assists in 240 games. He also won two OHL Championships as a member of the Knights. After his time was up in the OHL, Rupert played two games with the Toronto Marlies in the AHL and spent the next five seasons in the ECHL. He was a member of the Orlando Solar Bears and the Indy Fuel where he notched 73 goals and 67 assists in 266 games.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace knows that Rupert can be an important player to help fill some holes in the lineup.

"We've lost some essential forwards due to call ups to the SPHL and have had guys come in and out of the lineup. Matt will bring a little more balance to our roster. He brings a tremendous amount of experience to our team," Pace said. "We know he can be a key performer for us moving forward and we're excited to see him play."

Rupert will wear number 22 with the Prowlers.

You can catch Matt Rupert in is FPHL debut on Wednesday, February 26th when the Port Huron Prowlers host the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. You can get tickets by emailing jskiba1997@gmail.com or by calling 810-966-0396.

