Prowlers Sign Aubin Among Multiple Transactions

March 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have added two players, returned one, placed two on season-ending IR and released one on March 30.

The Prowlers signed forward Braedyn Aubinand defenseman Stephen Jacobs after their college seasons.

Aubin played his senior season with Norwich University as an alternate captain in 2022-23, leading his team to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals. He finished with four points in 24 games.

Jacobs played his senior year at Franklin Pierce University this season, helping his team to the NE10 semifinals. The Hingham, Massachusetts native led all Ravens' defensemen with six goals, 15 assists and 21 points and was named NE10 First-Team All-Conference.

Goaltender Ian Wallace is returning for his second stint as a Prowler this season. He made two appearances for Port Huron before he was traded to the Mississippi Sea Wolves in late November. Wallace has also been rostered by the Binghamton Black Bears and Elmira Mammoth this season and holds a 2-6-1 record with a 5.15 goals-against average and a .860 save percentage.

Larri Vartiainen and Chris Paulin have been placed on season-ending IR. Vartiainen has not played since Jan. 28 while Paulin returned to the lineup as a backup in both games against Watertown this past weekend.

Paulin has been hired as an assistant coach and will help with scouting and bench management.

The team has also released forward Jason Diamond.

The Prowlers complete a seven-game homestand on Friday, March 31 against the Motor City Rockers. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets.

