Prowlers Select Anderson in Supplemental Draft

The Port Huron Prowlers have selected forward Dalton Anderson in the FPHL's supplemental draft. Anderson spent the majority of last season with the Elmira Mammoth.

The 27-year-old finished the 2022-23 season with 16 goals and 24 points in 51 games, 49 of which were with Elmira after an October trade from Columbus. He finished third on the Mammoth in goals.

Anderson began his pro career in 2021-22 after four seasons with Adrian College's ACHA DII and DIII. As a rookie, he had 14 goals and 27 points with the River Dragons. Overall, he has 51 points in 99 FPHL games.

