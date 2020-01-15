Prowlers-Rumble Bees Weekend Preview

Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (13-9-3-0) have a home and home series this weekend with the Battle Creek Rumble Bees (1-27-0-0). Friday night the game will be on the westside of Michigan when the Prowlers travel to "The Rink" in Battle Creek. Saturday the Prowlers will return home for the Silver Stick main event against Battle Creek on McMorran Ice. Saturday's game the puck will drop at 8pm.

Game Storylines - The Prowlers will look to continue their winning ways against their in state rival. Port Huron has won its only matchup against the Rumble Bees so far this season, with a 7-2 back on December 18th.

Scouting the Rumble Bees - On their roster currently, Battle Creek only has two players with double digit points, Ryan Alves and Ethan Busch-Anderson. Alves has managed seven goals and seven assists for a total of 14 points, while Busch-Anderson has three goals and seven assists for 10 points.

Last Time Out - Last weekend was far from normal for the Prowlers. On top of the travel down to Georgia and having their first three games in three nights, by Saturday night they were down to 12 skaters and had to sign a goaltender to play the final game. After all was said and done, the Prowlers went 1-2-0-0 on the trip to Columbus. Battle Creek lost a pair of games to Danville, 5-2 and 7-3.

Getting the Call! - Port Huron goalie Cory Simons got the call to the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the SPHL on December 24. At the time of his call up, he had an undefeated record in net and was leading the league in both save percentage (.948) and goal against average (1.81). Matt Robertson was also called up on January 1 to the Fayetteville Marksmen. For his efforts during the month of December, Matt Robertson was named FPHL Player of the Month.

Tending the Twine - Last weekend is still being felt with the Port Huron goaltending. After signing Michael Santaguida before the trip, both him and Paulin suffered upper body injuries during Thursday's game. During Friday's game Ville Kaukkila suffered a lower body injury. Earlier this week Port Huron traded for Blake Scott, who has posted a 3-0-0-0 record this year for the Watertown Wolves. Joel Eisenhower is now the clear number one goaltender after Jacob Mullen was traded to the Carolina Thunderbirds. Eisenhower has the only win for Battle Creek this season.

Season Series - Port Huron and Battle Creek have meet only once this season, resulting in a 7-2 win for the Prowlers. Friday will be the first time the Prowlers go to Battle Creek this season.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during the November 23 contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 133 goals, while assisting 186 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders.

Change of Venues - The Prowlers are 6-6-3-0 when outside of the Blue Water area. While on home ice Port Huron is 7-3-0-0. Battle Creek has never won in the Cereal City while their lone win came on the road.

