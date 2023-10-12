Prowlers, Rockers Face-Off in Exhibition

Before the puck drops for real, the Port Huron Prowlers and Motor City Rockers will face off in an exhibition game at McMorran Place. This will be the first exhibition game in either franchise's history.

The Prowlers finished fourth in the Continental Division last season with a 28-24-4 record and 86 points. They were swept by the Carolina Thunderbirds in the first round of the playoffs for the second straight year. Dalton Jay and Joe Deveny led the team offensively with 33 and 30 goals, respectively while Alex Johnson received FPHL Second-Team All-Star honors on the back end. Deveny is now retired but both Jay and Johnson will be back this season although neither are expected to dress for the exhibition game.

The Rockers ended their inaugural season third in the Continental at 32-18-6 for 97 points. They fell to the Columbus River Dragons in a first round playoff sweep. Scott Coash was the go-to player for the Rockers, leading them with 40 goals and 72 points. He had 13 more goals and 20 more points than the next closest Rocker who was Declan Conway in both categories. Tevor Babin served as a catalyst for the team's success, being listed as the goaltender of record for 36 of the team's 56 games and boasting a 3.14 goals-against average and .915 save percentage, good for fourth and third league wide, respectively.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Vincent Dekumbis (F) - Dekumbis showed his value as a two-way forward and was beginning to heat up offensively when he was injured in December of last season. He'll look to stay healthy and be a big part of the team this season

Rockers - Ricky Gonzalez (G) - Gonzalez made one start with Motor City and saw some time in relief after his collegiate season ended last year. He'll look to earn a permanent spot heading into 2023-24.

STAT CENTRAL

The Rockers won the Battle of I-94 last season with a 9-6-1 record...3 matchups between these teams went beyond regulation with 1 going to a shootout...These teams play 18 times in the 2023-24 regular season

SERIES SCHEDULE

Oct. 13, 7:00 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Tickets are available online at phprowlers.com/tickets or by phone at 810-985-6166.

