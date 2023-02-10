Prowlers Return to Ice, Defeat Black Bears

The Port Huron Prowlers played their first game in 13 nights and defeated the Binghamton Black Bears 6-3 at McMorran Place on Feb. 10. Two goals in the first 1:28 of the third period built a three-goal lead Binghamton couldn't come back from.

The Prowlers' forecheck got to work in the first period as Tory McLean and Matt Graham caused a turnover. Graham found Austin Fetterly skating down the slot for the opening goal with under eight minutes to play in the period. Austin Thompson tied it with a power-play goal a few minutes later and the teams went to the intermission tied.

A give-and-go between Evan Foley and Liam Freeborn sent Foley into the Black Bears' zone and he beat Riley McVeigh to the blocker side. Once again, the Port Huron lead was short-lived as a power-play tally from Mac Lewis just over three minutes later.

The Prowlers went to a late power play and converted with 1:15 to go in the period. Dalton Jay took an outside shot and the rebound bounced to Matt Graham who put it home to give Port Huron a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

Graham and Jay reversed roles early in the third as the former found the latter sneaking back door to extend the lead 49 seconds in. 39 seconds later, Foley found Freeborn in front to make it 5-2.

Geno DeAngelo crashed the net and had a rebound go off of him to make it 5-3 with just over five minutes to play but that's as close as Binghamton got. Sam Marit hit the empty net.

Graham and Freeborn led the way for the Prowlers with a goal and two assists each and were named the first and third stars, respectively. Jay was the second star with a goal and an assist. Wyatt Hoflin made 34 saves in his 10th win of the season.

Jake Schultz had two assists to lead the Black Bears. Their top line of Thompson, Nikita Ivashkin and Chad Lopez combined for two points. McVeigh stopped 35 shots in the loss.

Port Huron and Binghamton go at it again on Feb. 11 at 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place.

