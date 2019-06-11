Prowlers Re-Up Graham as Player Assistant

Shortly after signing an extension himself, Joe Pace re upped Matt Graham as the player/assistant coach again for this upcoming season. Graham, from Rancho Cucamonga, California, will be entering his 3rd season with the Prowlers, and his second in the role of player/assistant coach. This past season Graham posted a league leading 62 assists, while setting career highs in both points and assists.

Graham began playing professionally in 2013-14 with the Peoria Rivermen, and then bounced between the Watertown Privateers and HC 07 Detva of the Slovakian league. After two and a half seasons overseas Graham returned to the states playing one season with the now defunct Danbury Titans. The Prowlers selected Graham, and teammate Alex Johnson in the dispersal draft.

With one full season, and off-season of experience, the expectation is definitely higher going into year two. "Last season was a learning experience for myself. Going into it I wasn't 100% sure what to expect, but Joe helped guide and show me the ropes. Im definitely excited to get started again, especially with a year under my belt. I know what's expected and what needs to be done differently in order to help put a championship quality team on the ice." Graham said. "I think last season if you look at how we finished the playoff series we were close. Both of those playoff games against Carolina, the eventual champion, a bounce here or there and it could've ended differently. Next season if we can improve in a couple areas that we were lacking, we're looking at a season that finishes with us bringing home the trophy."

