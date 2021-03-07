Prowlers Re-Sign Larri Vartianen for 2020-21 Season

Port Huron Prowlers defender Larri Vartianen

The Port Huron Prowlers have reunited with defender Larri Vartianen for the 2020-21 campaign.

Vartianen, 25, was an integral part of the Prowlers' offense last season. The Finnish blueliner contributed three goals and 16 assists in 25 games in 2019-20, anchoring the team with crucial minutes on both ends of the ice. This will be Vartianen's second season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League, having previously played for NynÃ¤shamns IF in the Swedish Division 2 league.

The Prowlers are back in action this weekend for a three-game set on home ice against the first-place Elmira Enforcers. Tickets will be available in a limited quantity. Contact the Prowlers box office at (810)-985-6166 or visit McMorran Arena to secure your seats.

