Prowlers Quiet Zydeco to Sweep Weekend

The Port Huron Prowlers completed a weekend sweep of the Baton Rouge Zydeco with a 5-1 victory on Nov. 18 at the Raising Cane's River Center. Liam Freeborn led the way with three points, his fourth three-point game in that building in four tries.

"The puck just seems to go in when I'm here," Freeborn said. "Just seems to be lucky."

The Alberta native got the scoring started 4:20 into the game with a strong individual effort to muscle off a defender and beat Greg Harney.

Dalton Jay extended the lead with a deflection in the second off a shot-pass from Bryan Parsons. With the assist, Parsons extends his point streak to five games.

Late in the frame, Freeborn picked off a pass from Harney behind the net and fed Evan Foley in the slot who deposited the puck into the cage before the Baton Rouge goaltender could return to the crease.

Brandon Picard took advantage of another Zydeco turnover just over two minutes into the third as he snapped home his team-high fifth goal of the season.

Noah Robinson tipped in a Cody Rodgers shot to break the shutout a few minutes later on the power play. Alex Johnson capped the win with his third power play goal of the season with under two minutes to play after Matthew Bazarin a boarding major.

"I'm looking for my openings and they let me have it there," Johnson said. "They're stretching on the penalty kill and I found some open space and went high blocker."

Freeborn was the first star with a goal and two assists. Picard and Jay were second and third stars, respectively, with a goal and an assist each. Tucker Tynan made 33 saves for his first pro win.

"He makes it look easy in net," Johnson said. "Every hard play, he made the save on and that's what you want in a goalie. When we were killing in the first, he was making big save after big save and keeping us in it."

Rodgers and Brendan Hussey picked up assists on Robinson's goal. Harney stopped 49 shots in the loss.

The Prowlers continue the southern swing on Nov. 24 and 25 when they visit the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Both games will be available live on the PHP Network YouTube channel.

