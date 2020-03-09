Prowlers Prove to be Alpha with Sweep over Wolves and a Victory over Rumble Bees

Over the weekend, the Port Huron Prowlers secured nine points with a sweep over the Watertown Wolves and the Battle Creek Rumble Bees. Here is how the weekend went down.

On Friday night, the Watertown Wolves struck first when Ryan Marker, from the side of the net, would slip the puck past Blake Scott's pad to put his team up 1-0. Austin Fetterly answered back after he intercepted a pass and then wristed a shot glove side on Jeremy Pominville to even the score.

The second period would be one of firsts for the Prowlers. They would go up 3-1 after Bryan Parsons scored his first two professional goals in the FPHL. First, he would convert on a two-on-one and later by flipping the puck over a downed Pominville. Steven Fowler, who was definitely due would add his first goal as a Prowler in the period as well to give Port Huron a 4-1 lead. Before the end of the period ended, Ryan Marker and Kyle Powell each add goals for Watertown cutting the deficit to one.

In the final frame of the game, Denis Zaychik found the back of the net to knot the game at four. The action would go back and forth until Mike Moroso would tip a puck from Dalton Jay in the slot. The puck would slide past the glove of Pominville and put Port Huron up 5-4. Bobby Sokol would ice the game for the Prowlers with an empty-net goal. In the victory, Blake Scott made 38 saves.

On Saturday night, Dalton Jay would put the Prowlers up 2-0 in the first period. His first goal was on a breakaway and the other was a perfectly timed one-timer from Steven Fowler.

The second period would prove to be one hell of wild ride. Starting off, Dalton Jay would beat Consentino glove side 75 seconds into the frame to complete his hat-trick. Colton Maynard would then tap a pass from Justin Portillo past Consentino for his career FPHL goal. Jamie Lukas and Dominik Bogdziul would score for Watertown to get the score back within two. Shortly thereafter, Mike Moroso would tally shorthanded ending Consentino's night. Jeremy Pominville would replace him in net and the Wolves seemed energized. They would follow up with four unanswered goals to take a 6-5 lead into the third period.

But the Prowlers would not stand down in the third as Austin Fetterly would tie the game at six. Steven Fowler would give the Prowlers the lead once again. After Dalton Jay fired a shot off the glass, the puck would come back to Fowler who would bank the rebound past a downed Pominville. Fowler would ice the game for the Prowlers with an empty-net goal and give Port Huron an 8-6 win. Blake Scott replaced Corey Simons in the game and earned the win with two saves.

With the two losses, Watertown remains in third in the Eastern Division with a record of 22-19-3-2.

On Sunday afternoon, the Rumble Bees got off to a 2-0 lead against the Prowlers with a goal from former Prowler Sage Cetrone and newcomer Jake Mortley. In the latter part of the period, the Prowlers would find their legs. Mike Moroso would get the first tally for Port Huron in the final minutes of the period to cut the lead to one.

The Prowlers regained the lead in the second period after Justin Portillo, Matt Graham and Steven Fowler each found the back of the net to put the Prowlers up 4-2.

In the third, Fowler and Mike Moroso each scored to extend their weekend goal totals to four goals apiece. Sam Mancini would also register his first career FPHL goal. Late in the period, Jarrett Pfeiffer and Ryan Alves would tally for Battle Creek making the final score 6-4. In the win, Chris Paulin made 22 saves while Joel Eisenhower made 90 saves(yes that is correct!) in the loss.

With the weekend sweep, the Prowlers remain in second in the Western Division and improve their record to 27-14-4-0. The Rumble Bees remain in last in the division with a record of 1-44-0-2.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace shared his thoughts on the weekend.

"Nine points, what more can you ask for? We played as a team all three nights and when we fell behind, we rallied back since we all believe in each other and what we can achieve," Pace said. "We had a few setbacks and injuries in Watertown and with the long bus trip to Battle Creek, we just wanted to close out the weekend so bad with nine points. This was a weekend we'll never forget."

The Prowlers are back in action next weekend as they host the Carolina Thunderbirds for a three-game set. All three games will air on EBW.TV. Puck drop on Friday is set for 7:30 PM.

