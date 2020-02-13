Prowlers Playing a Trio of Home Games, Bringing in Both Mentor and Danville

Port Huron - The Port Huron Prowlers (19-12-4-0) are hosting the Mentor Ice Breakers and Danville Dashers this weekend. Mentor will be in town on both Friday and Saturday nights. Friday's game will start at 7:30, while Saturday's will be at 6:00. Danville will come in for a 3:00 matinee game on Sunday.

Game Storylines - The Mentor Ice Breakers are no stranger to the Prowlers this season. Meeting six times already this season, the Prowlers post an impressive 5-1-0-0 record against the Ice Breakers this season. However, the Ice Breakers have not been the same team all season. They have lost talent to either call ups, injury, or trade, which is a big reason for their recent struggles.

The Prowlers match-up against their oldest rival will certainly loom large at the end of the season. Danville and Port Huron have been jockeying for second place in the FPHL West, which will likely mean home ice advantage (If the league ever announces a playoff format). Twice this season Danville has downed the Prowlers 3-2, and both time all three goals were scored by Fred Hein.

Scouting the Ice Breakers/Dashers - Despite their strong start, the Mentor Ice Breakers have lost a lot of their top talent. Guys like Austyn Roudebush and Jon Buttita have been called up to the SPHL, while other players like Mark Essery and Parker Moskal have been traded. Their leading scorer is currently Declan Conway, and sits as their only point per game player.

he Dashers are led by Fred Hein, who is currently fourth in the FPHL in goals with 27. The Dashers post one other point per game player in Jesse Neher. However, Fred Hein has been the Prowler killer so far this season, netting two hat tricks against Port Huron this season.

Last Time Out - The Prowlers took six of nine possible points last weekend, handling the Rumble Bees on both Friday and Saturday night, before falling to the Elmira Enforcers on Sunday. Mentor lost a pair of games to the Columbus River Dragons by a combined score of 17-4 last weekend. Danville also struggled, losing to the red hot Elmira Enforcers twice at home.

See Ya, Bye! - Mentor's Brody Duncan was suspended for the remainder of the season, after he took a slapshot aimed at the Carolina bench on January 25. Duncan was initially suspended 15 games by the FPHL, until the Ice Breakers suspended him for the remainder of the season.

Getting the Call! - Matt Robertson was called up on January 1 to the Fayetteville Marksmen. For his efforts during the month of December, Matt Robertson was named FPHL Player of the Month. Matt Stoia and David Nippard have both earned calls to the SPHL. Stoia was called up to the Evansville Thunderbolts, while Nippard was called to Huntsville.

Tending the Twine - As mentioned earlier, Cory Simons is back for the Port Huron Prowlers and has played the majority of games. Blake Scott has also shown promise in limited action for the Prowlers, going 4-0 in his time in Port Huron.

Jordan Brant and Frankie McClendon have seen action since Austyn Roudebush's call up, neither have found much success in an Ice Breakers uniform.

For the Dashers, Jesse Gordichuk has been stellar in net for them. Compiling a goals against average under three, and a save percentage north of .920, Gordichuk has entered his name in the elite netminders of the Federal League.

Season Series - Port Huron has owned the series this year with the Mentor Ice Breakers, earning a 5-1-0-0 mark against Mentor this season, and winners of the last four matchups.

Port Huron has found success against Danville as well, tallying a 2-2-1-0 record against the Dashers. In the two losses, Fred Hein has accounted for all six of the Dashers goals.

300 For Robertson! - With an assist during the November 23 contest against the Mentor Ice Breakers, Matt Robertson recorded his 300th career point in the FPHL. Robertson is far and away the Prowlers all time leading scorer, scoring 133 goals, while assisting 186 times. Robertson currently sits at fifth all time on the FPHL scoring leaders

Change of Venues - The Prowlers are 8-7-4-0 when outside of the Blue Water area. While on home ice Port Huron is 11-5-0-0.

