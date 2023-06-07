Prowlers Make First Off-Season Signings

The Port Huron Prowlers have begun their offseason signings with a pair of forwards. Davide Gaeta and Tristan Simm have been signed to the roster.

Gaeta spent most of the last two years with the HCB Ticino Rockets of the Swiss League. The Switzerland native posted five goals and six points in 57 games playing in the country's second-highest league.

"I'm very excited to start this new experience in America," Gaeta said. "I can't wait to start the season and let's go Prowlers!"

He also has two games of National League experience, Switzerland's highest league.

Simm last played at Chatham University during the 2021-22 season where he put up 21 points in 24 games as a senior. In four years of NCAA DIII hockey, the Surrey, British Columbia native posted 43 points in 77 games and four of his 14 goals came on the power play.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of the Port Huron Prowlers organization and I'm excited to get the season started," Simm said.

Before Chatham, Simm finished his junior career as a champion, winning the SIJHL title in 2018 with the Dryden Ice Dogs.

