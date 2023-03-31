Prowlers Make Comeback, Get Point in OT Loss

The Port Huron Prowlers made a two-goal comeback in the third but fell in overtime to the Motor City Rockers 4-3 at McMorran Place on March 31. The Rockers extend the league's longest active win streak to five games.

The Rockers got the scoring started on the power play when a shot from Nick Magill-Diaz deflected to Brad Reitter at the side of the net. Later in the period, the Prowlers got a power play that lasted three seconds. Evan Foley won the faceoff to Alex Johnson who moved it right to Matt Stoia for a one-timer that beat Blake Scott.

Port Huron got pressure to start the second period but Motor City got a breakaway that Tommy Cardinal made good on to give his team the lead just under seven minutes into the middle frame. Two and a half minutes later, Brad Reitter capitalized on a turnover and beat Brian Tallieu on his second shot in front of the net. The Rockers took that 3-1 lead into the third.

The Prowlers got a power play with under seven minutes to in the third and Gino Mini kept in a clearing attempt, sliding it straight over to Johnson who wired a blast past Scott to make it a one-goal game. Just under three minutes later, Braedyn Aubin won a defensive zone faceoff and Stoia flipped a high pass to Motor City ice. Sam Marit skated into it and fired a shot over Scott's glove to tie the score with under four minutes to go.

The Rockers began overtime with 33 seconds of power play time but the Prowlers killed it off. At four-on-four, Scott Coash found a loose puck in tight and roofed it for the game-winner, his second overtime goal against Port Huron this season.

Johnson and Stoia each finished with a goal and an assist. Tallieu stopped 30 shots. The Prowlers get a point and reach 80 points for the first time since the 2019-20 season.

Reitter led the Rockers with two goals while Coash was the first star of the game. Scott made 39 saves in the win.

The final Battle of I-94 game of the regular season will be on April 1st at 6 P.M. at Big Boy Arena. The game will be available on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

