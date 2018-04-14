Prowlers Keep Rolling, Knock Out Defending Champs

April 14, 2018 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The amazing run continues in Port Huron as the Prowlers beat the defending Commissioners Cup champions from Danville in a first round two game sweep. On Saturday night the Prowlers took a fierce 2-1 victory in front of a ravid 1,165 fans at McMorran Place Arena.

After a quick first period flurry by the Prowlers which produced both their goals, the first just 20 seconds into play by Brandon Parkhouse, and the second off the stick of Austin Daae at 10:05, the goaltenders took over the hockey game. Michael Santaguida of the Prowlers matched saves with the Dashers Matt Kaludis, with both goal keepers making huge stops. In the end Santaguida made 35 saves, allowing only a shot from Craig Skudalski to get by 1:47 into the third period. At the other end Kaludis stopped 26 shots making several key saves to give his team a chance.

After a tense and physical two game series the Prowlers advance to the finals for the second time in three years and will host games one and two of the Commissioners Cup on April 20th and 21st in Port Huron. The Prowlers have won six straight post season games and have never lost a playoff series in their history.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Hockey League message board...





Federal Hockey League Stories from April 14, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.