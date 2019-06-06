Prowlers in Talks to Extend Lease with McMorran

Things are looking good for the Port Huron Prowlers and The City of Port Huron / McMorran as they have begun working on an extension of their current lease agreement. The current lease runs through the end of the 2019-2020 season, but both parties are almost certain that an extension will be finalized prior to the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

"It's been an amazing five years where we have already accomplished quite a bit in this short period of time. Bringing a Championship to the city in our first season, setting milestones and breaking professional hockey records for wins and winning streaks in our third year. The arena is in the center of an expanding downtown and we are excited to be a part of that growth," stated Prowlers owner Barry Soskin. "At this point I don't foresee any hold ups, it's just ironing out the details and bringing all of our schedules together," Soskin added

A new agreement would keep the Prowlers in the McMorran through the end of the 2025 season.

The Prowlers will open their five year anniversary season in late October, with early projections for the home opener being early November.

