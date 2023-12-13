Prowlers Host Teddy Bear Toss vs Carolina

For the second time in three weeks, the Port Huron Prowlers will face the Carolina Thunderbirds. This time, it's just one game at home.

The Prowlers are coming off of two come-from-behind wins over the Motor City Rockers on Dec. 8 and 9. In the first game at home, they were down 3-1 in the second before scoring twice in 1:09 to tie the score. Vincent Dekumbis notched the game winner, shorthanded, with under five minutes to play in the third en route to a 5-3 win. The series shifted to Motor City territory and the Rockers went up 4-1 through 40 minutes of play. The Prowlers scored four unanswered in the final period to steal all three points. Matt Graham scored the winner with 4:32 to go. Port Huron comes away with all six points and is 7-6-2 with 22 points, 3rd in the Continental Division as of Wednesday.

The Thunderbirds earned a split with the Empire Division-leading Binghamton Black Bears at home on Dec. 8 and 9. The first game was a goaltending duel as neither team found the back of the net until they traded goals late in the second. Nikita Ivashkin scored the only one of the third in a 2-1 Binghamton win. Carolina scored four times in the first 10:30 of the second game and never looked back. The game got out of hand on the penalty sheet but the Thunderbirds rolled on the scoreboard to an 8-3 win behind Gus Ford's four-point night. Carolina is 12-3-0 with 32 points, second in the Continental. The night before facing the Prowlers, they'll visit Motor City.

SEASON SERIES (CAROLINA LEADS 3-0)

Dec. 1 @ Carolina: Thunderbirds 4, Prowlers 1

Dec. 2 @ Carolina: Thunderbirds 3, Prowlers 2 (OT)

Dec. 3 @ Carolina: Thunderbirds 5, Prowlers 3

LAST MEETING

The Prowlers built a 3-1 lead in the second but Carolina scored the final four goals of the game, two on the power play, to take a 5-3 win. Dawson Baker scored a hat trick for the Thunderbirds.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Liam Freeborn (F) - Freeborn was inactive the last time these teams played and the team seemed to miss his offensive abilities. He has six goals and 12 points in eight games this season.

Thunderbirds - Roman Kraemer (F) - Kraemer was also inactive for the last series between these teams. He's fourth on the Thunderbirds with 1.1 points per game (nine points in eight games).

STAT CENTRAL

Austin Fetterly (PHP) is 1 point away from 150 in his career...Gus Ford (CAR) leads the FPHL with 7 game-winning goals...The Prowlers have 2 shorthanded goals this season, both were third-period tallies last weekend against Motor City...The Thunderbirds are 4-0 beyond regulation this season, the most overtime/shootout wins in the FPHL

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 16, 6:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

It will be the teddy bear toss game for the Prowlers so fans are encouraged to bring a stuffed animal for donation. Tickets are available online at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166,.

