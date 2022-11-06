Prowlers Get Point in Fraser

The Port Huron Prowlers dropped their fourth straight game with a 4-3 overtime loss to the Motor City Rockers at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan on Nov. 5, 2022. Scott Coash scored the controversial game-winner 23 seconds into the extra frame.

Coash walked around the Prowlers' net and to the slot before picking the corner over Ian Wallace's glove for the overtime winner. As Coash came around the net, Wallace slid from left to right and the net was knocked off its moorings. The Prowlers argued that play should have been stopped and the goal not count but it stood.

Joe Deveny got the scoring started in the first period in his return to the lineup. After keeping the puck in at the line, Deveny made his way into the slot and beat Trevor Babin to give Port Huron a 1-0 lead. A minute and seven seconds later, Jonathan Juliano chopped home a bouncing puck on a two-on-one to tie things up.

Coash gave Motor City its first lead of the night on the first penalty shot in Rockers' history. After getting hooked on a shorthanded breakaway attempt, Coash converted on the forehand for his second goal of the season.

In the third, the Prowlers' power play found its groove. Matt Graham deflected home a Dalton Jay wrist shot to tie the game. After Brandon Contratto got the lead back for Motor City, Tucker Scantlebury scored Port Huron's second man-advantage goal of the night to even things up at three.

The Rockers controlled possession for the entirety of the short overtime before Coash's game-winner.

Graham had a goal and an assist for the second-straight game while Vinnie Dekumbis picked up his first career FPHL point with an assist on Scantlebury's tally. Wallace made 30 saves in the loss. The Prowlers' power play finished 2-9, officially.

Brad Reitter dished out a game-high three assists including the only helper on Coash's winner. Babin made 42 saves and grabbed his third win of the season.

The Prowlers head down to Mississippi next week to take on the Sea Wolves for the first time. Puck drop is slated for 8:05 P.M. eastern time. That game will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

