Prowlers Fall in Fraser

October 29, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers dropped the first game of a home-and-home series with the Motor City Rockers 6-2 at Big Boy Arena in Fraser, Michigan on Oct. 28. Ross Bartlett led all players with four points and was named the first star of the game.

Gino Mini opened the scoring in the first period after taking a drop pass from Dalton Jay on the rush and beating Trevor Babin to the glove side for his first of the year. Later in the period, the Rockers' power play got going. Roman Gaudet floated an area pass from the left wing wall towards the net and Bartlett touched it home to tie things up at one with just under seven minutes to go in the frame. The Motor City man advantage struck again a few minutes later when Derek Makimaa found Everett Thompson hanging out on the back post for an easy tap-in that gave the Rockers their first lead at home in franchise history.

Just over five minutes into the second period, Gaudet found a loose puck in the slot and beat Danick Rodrigue's outstretched glove to extend the Motor City lead to two. The Prowlers responded just a minute and 50 seconds later as Evan Foley banged in a rebound from his stomach to pull his team back within one.

Scott Coash whacked a loose puck in the slot into the top corner later in the period to restore the two-goal lead for Motor City before the second intermission.

The Rockers put things away early in the third with two goals on odd-man rushes from Tommy Cardinal and Declan Conway within the first 2:11 of the period.

Bryan Parsons picked up his first point of the season with an assist on Foley's goal. Rodrigue was pulled after the sixth goal early in the third. He finished with 24 saves. Ian Wallace made 10 saves in the FPHL debut. The Prowlers' power play finished 0-for-9.

Five Rockers finished with multiple points in the win. Coash and Conway scored in their Motor City debut and Coash added an assist. Babin made some fantastic saves on Port Huron power plays when the game was close in the second. He finished with season-high 46 saves and was named the third star of the game.

The Prowlers and Rockers meet again at McMorran Place on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 7:05 P.M. Port Huron will be wearing special pink jerseys that will be auctioned off live after the game. Fans can get $2 off their tickets at the box office if they bring a non-perishable food donation.

