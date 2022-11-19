Prowlers Fall in First Game in Columbus

The Port Huron Prowlers fell into a five-goal hole in the first period and never recovered en route to a 5-2 loss to the Columbus River Dragons on Nov. 18 at Columbus Civic Center. Bailey MacBurnie kept the Prowlers at bay with 41 saves.

Columbus took advantage of strange bounces in the Port Huron end to take an early lead. Paul Fregeau opened the scoring, coming all the way from the blue line to backhand home a loose puck that popped straight up in the air after a save from Wyatt Hoflin. 24 seconds later, Hoflin got turned around by Kirk Underwood driving the crease, leaving a yawning cage for Edgars Ozolinsh to deposit his first of the year.

The bad luck continued for the Prowlers when Josh Pietrantonio's shot hit the glass behind the net and popped back over the net for him to tap home for his first of the year. With just over two minutes to go in the frame, Hoflin left a rebound on a Cody Rogers shot that Jacob Kelly cleaned up to extend the lead to four. Alex Storjohann put the cherry on top for the River Dragons when he beat Hoflin over the glove with just one second before intermission.

Danick Rodrigue relieved Hoflin at the start of the second period and stopped all 16 shots he faced.

Port Huron battled back in the third with a couple of hard-working goals. Evan Foley stole the puck behind the net and fed Dalton Jay in the slot who beat MacBurnie to get the Prowlers on the board. Later in the frame, Sam Marit picked Adam Vanelli's pocket at the side of the net and scored to pull the Prowlers within three goals as MacBurnie smashed his stick in frustration.

That goal came moments after two fights within seconds of each other. Matt Graham, playing in his 300th FPHL game, dropped the gloves with Storjohann and then Dustin Henning had to answer the call from Fregeau after the Port Huron captain dropped Ryan Gil with a hit along the wall.

Hoflin finished with seven saves on 12 shots and took his first career pro loss. Foley and Vinnie Dekumbis picked up an assist each for the Prowlers. Port Huron finished with a 43-28 shots advantage.

Austin Daae and Jay Croop had two helpers apiece for Columbus, who extended its winning streak to six games.

These two teams see each other again on Nov. 19 with a 7:30 P.M. puck drop scheduled at Columbus Civic Center.

