Prowlers End 2022 with I-94 Rivalry

Just one day off for the Port Huron Prowlers as they gear up for their final series of 2022. They'll take on the Motor City Rockers in a home-and-home series on the last two days of the calendar year.

Port Huron picked up six points in Elmira following the holiday weekend. A 10-3 win on Dec. 26 was highlighted by 12 of 15 skaters recording a point led by Alex Johnson's five. Sam Gagnon picked up his first pro point while Dan Chartrand recorded his first multi-point game with three. The game on Dec. 28 was a lot closer. The Prowlers fell behind after the first period but scored four straight times in the second to take a 4-1 lead. They hung on for a 5-3 win. Dalton Jay hit the empty net to extend his point streak to 20 games. Wyatt Hoflin and Joe Noonan picked up the wins as Port Huron notched its third series sweep of the season. The power play scored twice in each contest. The Prowlers now sit second in the Continental Division at 13-9-3 with 41 points.

Motor City goes into this series on 13 days of rest after splitting a series with the Carolina Thunderbirds on Dec. 16 and 17 at Big Boy Arena. The first game was a 6-3 comeback victory during which the Rockers trailed 2-0 and 3-2. Brad Reitter led the way with three points while Trevor Babin got the win. The next night, Carolina took a 3-0 lead in the first and never relinquished the lead en route to a 5-2 win over Motor City. Blake Scott was yanked after allowing three goals on 10 shots in just under 15 minutes of work. Vaughn Clouston and Everett Thompson are suspended for Friday's game as a result of an incident at the end of the loss. Idle since then, the Rockers have fallen to third in the Continental at 13-6-3 with 40 points.

SEASON SERIES (MOTOR CITY 4-2)

Oct. 13 @ Motor City: Prowlers 3, Rockers 2

Oct. 14 @ Port Huron: Prowlers 7, Rockers 3

Oct. 15 @ Port Huron: Rockers 2, Prowlers 1

Oct. 28 @ Motor City: Rockers 6, Prowlers 2

Oct. 29 @ Port Huron: Rockers 4, Prowlers 2

Nov. 5 @ Motor City: Rockers 4, Prowlers 3 (OT)

LAST MEETING

Scott Coash was the overtime hero when his second of the game came on the first shot of the extra session. Tucker Scantlebury had tied it for the Prowlers in the third to earn his team a point. Trevor Babin stumped the Port Huron offense again for most of the night with 42 saves. Ian Wallace took the loss.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Prowlers - Dan Chartrand (F) - Chartrand had his first multi-point game in the FPHL on Dec. 26 and has points in three-straight games after one in his first 16. He's played a larger role on a team with injuries and has taken advantage of the opportunity.

Rockers - Blake Scott (G) - Scott has had plenty of time to think about getting pulled for the first time this season on Dec. 17. Should he get a start in this series, it will be his second against Port Huron this season. He made 38 saves in a win on Oct. 29.

STAT CENTRAL

Matt Graham (PHP) is 1 point away from 400 in the FPHL...Scott Coash and Declan Conway (MCR) lead the Rockers in points despite not playing until the team's sixth game...Port Huron is 9-0-0 when leading after two periods this season...Motor City has the FPHL's top-ranked power play with a 26.2% success rate

SERIES SCHEDULE

Dec. 30, 7:05 P.M. at McMorran Place (Port Huron, MI)

Dec. 31, 2:30 P.M. at Big Boy Arena (Fraser, MI)

Both games will be available live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel

