Prowlers Drop Third Straight

The Port Huron Prowlers drop their last home game for almost a month to the Motor City Rockers 4-2 at McMorran Place on Oct. 29. They'll next play at McMorran on Nov. 25.

Motor City struck first on the power play with just over three minutes to go in the first when Josh Colten skated behind the net and found Derek Makimaa for a one-timer in the faceoff circle. Ross Bartlett doubled the lead soon after when he connected with the bouncing puck on his second attempt and beat Ian Wallace. Austin Fetterly tied things up with his first of the season when Matt Graham found him crashing the back post just 25 seconds later.

The second period stayed scoreless for over 19 minutes but fresh out of the penalty box, Roman Gaudet snapped home his third of the year on a two-on-one break.

Graham potted a rebound opportunity for his first of the year early in the third to pull the Prowlers within one. Colten responded a few minutes later to restore the two-goal lead and the Rockers rode that lead to the finish.

The Prowlers drop their third straight game and fall out of first place in the Continental Division for the first time this season. Ian Wallace made 30 saves in his first career start.

Motor City jumps ahead of Port Huron atop the Continental Division and takes the lead in the Battle of I-94 series. Colten finished with three points and Blake Scott made 38 saves in his first start of the year.

These two teams battle for the sixth time on Nov. 5 at Big Boy Arena with puck drop scheduled for 7:30 P.M.

