Prowlers Drop Season Series Finale to Black Bears

The Port Huron Prowlers fell to the Binghamton Black Bears 3-2 on Feb. 11 at McMorran Place. The season series ends with each team winning three games.

Josh Newborg got the scoring started in the first period for Binghamton, firing home a rebound off of a Mathieu Boislard point shot. Later in the frame, Liam Freeborn blasted a one-timer past Talor Joseph to tie things up at one.

The Prowlers took the lead early in the second when Dalton Jay attempted a pass to the slot that ricocheted off of two Black Bears and ended up going five-hole on Joseph. A few minutes later, Nikita Ivashkin deflected home a Colan Fitzgerald shot from the point through traffic to knot the score at two.

We stayed scoreless through most of the third, but a late power play gave Binghamton a chance to take three points. A broken play sent the puck to the slot where Austin Thompson found it and beat Wyatt Hoflin for the game-winner with 1:10 to go. He was the first star of the game.

Sam Marit led the Prowlers with a pair of assists and was named the game's second star. Hoflin made 24 saves in the loss.

Ivashkin had a goal and an assist for the Black Bears. Joseph was the third star of the game after a 37-save performance.

The Prowlers return to action on Friday, Feb. 17 at McMorran Place against the Motor City Rockers. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 P.M. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the McMorran Box Office at 810-985-6166.

