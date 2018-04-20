Prowlers Draw First Blood, Take Game One Of Finals 5-0

The battle for the Commissioners Cup is under way and the Port Huron Prowlers held serve on Friday at home, besting the Watertown Wolves 5-0 in game one of the best-of-five series in fron of 1, 175 happy fans at McMorran Arena.

Jonathon Juliano tipped in a Joe Pace Jr. shot at 14:08 of the first period, for what turned out to be the game winning goal. However, the game would remain tight for the first two periods.

Matt Robertson extended the Prowlers lead to 2-0 at the 15:39 mark of the second period, pouncing on a loose puck in front of Wolves keeper Cody Karpinski and lifting it high into the net.

Port Huron pulled away in the third taking advantage of special teams. The penalty killers struck first, with a Branden Parkhouse short handed goal at 2:28 of the frame. During a five minute power play midway through the third, Austin Daae struck for a pair of goals at 11:13 and 13:54. Daae finished with three points, also earning an assist, while Branden Parkhouse and Matt Robertson each picked up a goal and three assist in the win.

Michael Santaguida turned aside 28 shots for his first career shutout, earing the first star of the game. Karpinski stopped 39 of the 44 shots flung in his direction. Game two of the series is Saturday night at 7:35 PM in Port Huron.

