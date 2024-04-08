Prowlers Down Zydeco 3-1

April 8, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Baton Rouge Zydeco News Release







Baton Rouge, LA - The Port Huron Prowlers found the back of the net twice in the second period and didn't look back as they cruised to a 3-1 win over the Baton Rouge Zydeco.

Entering the night, riding a three game winning streak, the Zydeco looked to pick up their first win against the Prowlers. However, that was short lived after the Prowers recorded a goal from Connor Foley at 18:52 of the first and continued their momentum heading into the second period.

The Prowlers added to their lead with two more goals within the first six minutes of beginning the second period. Dominic Loubert recorded his first FPHL goal at 4:51 to make it 2-0. Then, Austin Fetterly would capitalize off a turnover from Nick Ketola, getting some help from the post to put it past Bailey Stephens to make it 3-0. Later in the period, the Zydeco would be awarded a power play where Tyler Larwood came through for the Zydeco at 9:33 to make it 3-1.

In the final period, both teams traded off chances, but were unable to find the back of the net. Port Huron limited the Zydeco to just four shots in the final 20 minutes, as they put up 10 of their own.

With the loss, the Zydeco are now 0-3 against the Prowlers this season and are now 12-35-4-1-0. For the Prowers, they improved to 21-20-6-4-2 with their win. Both teams will battle it out for the final time of the regular season tomorrow night at 7:00pm.

