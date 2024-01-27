Prowlers Down Sharks, Earn Second Straight Sweep

The Port Huron Prowlers completed a series sweep of the Elmira River Sharks with a 5-1 win on Jan. 26 at First Arena. Port Huron has now won four straight and six of seven.

It took 16 seconds for the Prowlers to open the scoring as Liam Freeborn stole the puck behind the net and found Mitch Jones who let a one-timer go from the slot for his ninth of the year.

A few minutes later, Bret Parker pulled the puck out of a scrum in his own end, sped in all alone and scored to tie the game at one.

Elmira got some power play in the period but it was Port Huron who took advantage. Dalton Jay saucered a pass to Sam Marit who touched it home five-hole on Sammy Bernard to complete the two-on-one shorthanded rush. It was the seventh shorty of the year for the Prowlers and the fourth to go down as the game-winner.

The scoring picked back up just under three minutes into the third as Alex Johnson drove to the faceoff circle and picked the corner over Bernard's glove. 1:32 later, Vincent Dekumbis centered a pass to Evan Foley who beat Bernard on the backhand to open up a 4-1 lead for the visitors.

Late in the game, Dalton Young went end-to-end and fed Jay who sent a shot past Bernard's glove to round out the scoring.

Johnson, Marit and Jay each contributed a goal and an assist. Tucker Tynan made 32 saves and has been victorious in each of his last five starts.

Bernard made 29 saves and has dropped each of his last three starts.

The teams will meet again on Feb. 2 and 3, this time in Port Huron. Puck drop for both games is 7:05 P.M. and tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets anytime or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166 during box office hours.

