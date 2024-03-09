Prowlers Doubled up by Blue Ridge

The Blue Ridge Bobcats get their first win over the Port Huron Prowlers 4-2 on March 10 at McMorran Place. The teams finish their short season series with one win apiece.

The scoring started in the first when Egor Dolkart fired a shot through traffic for his first of the year. Later in the period, Austin Fetterly moved in from his position at the point and found Tristan Simm for a back-door tap-in to tie the game. Vladislav Vlasov put the Bobcats back in front after completing a two-on-one rush.

Nikita Ivashkin scored the only goal of the middle frame on a wraparound 1:06 in to make it 3-1 Blue Ridge heading into the third. He struck again on the man advantage a few minutes into the final period to put the game out of reach. Conor Foley got one back but it was too little too late.

Foley finished with a goal and an assist for Port Huron and was the game's second star while Tucker Tynan made 31 saves.

Ivashkin led all scorers with a three point night, good enough for first star honors. Vlasov added an assist to his goal and Josh Newberg had a pair of helpers.

The Prowlers complete their weekend three-in-three on March 10 at 3:05 P.M. against the Watertown Wolves. Tickets are available at phprowlers.com/tickets

