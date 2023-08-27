Prowlers Continue to Strengthen Forward Core with Picard

August 27, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers continue to add to their forward core ahead of training camp with the signing of Bradon Picard. The 25-year-old has played the last four years in NCAA DIII.

Picard began his college career with two seasons at Concordia University Wisconsin. He led the team with 15 goals his freshman year and totaled 23 points in 25 games. After his sophomore season in 2020-21, he transferred to Castleton University where he played out the last two years.

Though he didn't reach 15 goals again, Picard was always a threat to score, finishing in the top three on the team in shots on goal both seasons. He finished with 18 points in 43 games at Castleton with five of his 11 goals coming on the power play.

Before college, the Montreal, Quebec native spent his final junior season in the Quebec Junior Hockey League with the Montréal-Est Rangers. His 26 goals were tied for third on the team and his 39 points were tied for fourth.

"The addition of Picard to our forward group will only strengthen what we feel is an already strong group," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "We have really put an emphasis this summer on bringing in players who play with high energy, and skill. Picard definitely will contribute to that."

The Prowlers' home opener is Oct. 20 and season ticket packages are still available to see every home game this season. For more information and to purchase, visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from August 27, 2023

Prowlers Continue to Strengthen Forward Core with Picard - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.