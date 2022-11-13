Prowlers Complete Sweep in Biloxi

The Port Huron Prowlers completed a road sweep of the Mississippi Sea Wolves with a 5-2 win on Nov. 12 at Mississippi Coast Coliseum. The victory featured the second four-goal period in as many nights for Port Huron.

Yaroslav Yevdokimov got the scoring started for Mississippi just over four minutes into the opening period. That lead held for only 1:50 when Joe Deveny knotted things up with a shot that leaked through Greg Harney's five hole.

Daniel McKitrick put the Sea Wolves back up by one with a power play goal in the second, beating Wyatt Hoflin over the glove from the left-wing circle.

The Prowlers' offense came alive in the third beginning with Tucker Scantlebury finishing off a beautiful passing play that began in the Prowlers' defensive end. Shortly after, Sam Marit knocked home a rebound off the back boards for his first of the season. That power play goal gave Port Huron its first lead of the game at 3-2. Larri Vartiainen doubled the advantage moments later with a floater that beat Harney with traffic in front. Those three goals came within a span of a minute and 10 seconds.

A day removed from his first career FPHL fight, Dan Chartrand cashed in the empty net goal for his first professional tally.

Hoflin made 27 saves in his second start of the road trip. Marit added an assist for a two-point night and Deveny's marker extended his goal-scoring streak to five games.

Mississippi saw its losing streak reach five games with the defeat. Yevdokimov and McKitrick each finished with a goal and an assist while Harney made 21 stops against his former club.

The Prowlers continue the stretch away from McMorran Place on Friday, Nov. 18 when they visit the Columbus River Dragons. Puck drop is set for 7:30 P.M. and the game will be streamed live on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

