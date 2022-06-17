Prowlers Announce Three Signings

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced two new signings and one returning player for the 2022-23 season. Forward Sam Gagnon and goalie Danick Rodrigue will join the team for their first professional seasons after college while forward Evan Foley returns for his first full season in the FPHL.

Gagnon last played in 2019-20 with NCAA DII Franklin Pierce University as a graduate student where he put up nine points in 31 games and helped his team make it to the Northeast-10 Conference Championship for the first time in seven years. As an undergraduate student, he played three seasons at NCAA DIII Westfield State University where he had 20 points in 58 games and helped the Owls to the Massachusetts State Collegiate Athletic Conference Tournament each year.

"He should be a great addition," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Players that come from NCAA Division III hockey seem to do well and fit in very well at this level."

Rodrigue comes to Port Huron after playing with ACHA DI Iowa State University last season after two years with the Opaskwayak Cree Nation (OCN) Blizzard of the Manitoba Junior Hockey League. He was a perfect 5-0 with Iowa State, boasting a 0.57 goals-against average and a .966 save percentage while pitching three shutouts. In two years with the Blizzard, Rodrigue finished with a 10-22 record with a 4.02 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage.

"It was great to get a goalie of his caliber," Graham said. "I'm excited to see what he can do at this level. He's done well everywhere he has played."

Foley joined the Prowlers on Dec. 16 of last season after beginning the year with the Deseronto Bulldogs of the Eastern Ontario Senior Hockey League. He scored his first goal on Feb. 4 against Binghamton during the first of two five-game point streaks he put together. Overall, the Belleville, Ontario native played 33 games and chipped in eight goals and 23 points. Prior to signing in Port Huron, Foley had eight points in 10 games with Deseronto in his first senior season. He spent the previous two years with the Napanee Raiders of the Provincial Junior Hockey League where he won a championship in 2018-19.

"It's great to have him back," Graham said. "He was a huge addition last season and I expect him to play an even larger role this season. He plays the game the right way and that's something that is rare at this level. Very excited to have him back and see how he performs this season."

Gagnon, Rodrigue, Foley and the rest of the Prowlers will take the ice at McMorran Place on Oct. 15 when they face their new in-state rivals, the Motor City Rockers. Early bird pricing on season tickets is still available at the McMorran box office. Fans can purchase tickets in person, by calling 810-985-6166, or by visiting phprowlers.com./season-memberships.

