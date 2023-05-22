Prowlers Announce Protection List

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced their 15-player protection list for the 2023 off-season. This comes ahead of the FPHL expansion draft on May 30.

General Manager Matt Graham and Assistant GM Alex Johnson have decided to protect 10 forwards, four defensemen and one goalie. 13 of these players suited up for Port Huron's first-round playoff series while the other two ended the year on season-ending IR. Below is the entire list.

Forwards

Dan Chartrand

Vincent Dekumbis

Austin Fetterly

Evan Foley

Liam Freeborn

Matt Graham

Dalton Jay

Sam Marit

Tucker Scantlebury

Matt Stoia

Defensemen

Adam Heinzl

Alex Johnson

Bryan Parsons

Frank Schumacher

Goaltender

Chris Paulin

