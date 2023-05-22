Prowlers Announce Protection List
May 22, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release
The Port Huron Prowlers have announced their 15-player protection list for the 2023 off-season. This comes ahead of the FPHL expansion draft on May 30.
General Manager Matt Graham and Assistant GM Alex Johnson have decided to protect 10 forwards, four defensemen and one goalie. 13 of these players suited up for Port Huron's first-round playoff series while the other two ended the year on season-ending IR. Below is the entire list.
Forwards
Dan Chartrand
Vincent Dekumbis
Austin Fetterly
Evan Foley
Liam Freeborn
Matt Graham
Dalton Jay
Sam Marit
Tucker Scantlebury
Matt Stoia
Defensemen
Adam Heinzl
Alex Johnson
Bryan Parsons
Frank Schumacher
Goaltender
Chris Paulin
Early bird discounts for season tickets are available through May 31.
