Prowlers Announce Free Agent Camp

June 7, 2019 - Federal Hockey League (FHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release





The Port Huron Prowlers, proud member of the Federal Hockey League, have announced a Free Agent Camp taking place at McMorran Arena in Port Huron, Michigan. The camp will open the evening of Friday October 11, 2019 and conclude Sunday October 13th, 2019. The cost of the camp is $250 and each player will be evaluated over the course of 4 games. The camp will be run by Head Coach/GM Joe Pace and Assistant Coach Matt Graham. There will be a minimum of 5 players invited to training camp, which will begin the following week. We have a special camp rate set up at the Fairfield Inn by Marriott in Port Huron which includes breakfast. Limited spots will be available so be sure to register quickly!

