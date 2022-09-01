Prowlers Announce 2022-23 Free Agent Camp

September 1, 2022 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers will hold their 2022 Free Agent Camp on Oct. 8-9 at McMorran Arena in Port Huron, Michigan. The camp includes four on-ice sessions, lunch and a minimum of five players will be invited to the team's training camp. Players can also get discounted hotel, a skate sharpening and a camp t-shirt. Last year, six players from the camp played for the Prowlers during the season. Limited spots are still available and players can sign up using the link below. The entry fee is $250.

https://www.phprowlers.com/camp

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 1, 2022

Prowlers Announce 2022-23 Free Agent Camp - Port Huron Prowlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.