Prowlers Add Veteran Forward Bushbacher

July 5, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Prowlers have added forward Phil Bushbacher for the upcoming season. The 33-year-old brings a decade of pro hockey experience to Port Huron.

"I want to thank coach Matt Graham for allowing me to continue my career and be a part of the Prowlers," Bushbacher said. "I've heard nothing but great things about the organization and I look forward to contributing to what we hope will be a successful season and beyond. I'm excited to see everyone at the rink soon."

Bushbacher has spent most of the last five seasons in France's Division 2 where he racked up 44 goals and 75 points in 96 games. He appeared in the French Cup each of those years with nine goals and 12 points in nine games.

Other European stops in his career include winning the Romanian Cup while leading the league with 33 goals in 2016-17, helping Kiruna AIF get promoted from Sweden Division 2 to Division 1 in 2017-18 and leading the Israel Elite Hockey League with 17 goals in 2021-22.

"On the ice, I'm a power forward that has a nose for the net," Bushbacher said. "I've also played some defense at points in my career which I feel is an asset to the team too."

Bushbacher spent the first couple of years of his pro career in the CHL, ECHL and SPHL. He has 16 points in 71 ECHL games spread over three seasons.

"I look forward to sharing the numerous experiences I have had in my career with the younger players," Bushbacher said. "As a veteran, it's important to help the young guys transition to the pro game and provide them with whatever you can to help them reach their potential."

Off the ice, the Glenview, Illinois native has spent time as an assistant coach and/or scout for multiple junior and professional teams in Europe and the United States.

"It's rare you're able to add a veteran of this caliber and who has played in top leagues around the world like Phil has," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "Not only will he bring leadership and experience but also a high compete level. We see him as an important player to help us accomplish our goal of winning a championship."

The schedule is out and the Prowlers' home opener is Oct. 20! Season ticket packages are still available to see every home game this season. For more information and to purchase, visit phprowlers.com/season-memberships or call the box office at 810-985-6166.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from July 5, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.