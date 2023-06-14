Prowlers Add Tellstrom in Deal

The Port Huron Prowlers have made the first trade of the new league year, acquiring forward Mathias Tellstrom from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for defenseman Dylan Thackeray and future considerations.

In his first season of hockey since 2019-20, Tellstrom put up 34 points in 40 games with the Wolves. That total was second on the team at season's end.

"He has a good mix of skill and hard work," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "He's a proven producer in this league and he plays the game the right way."

Before the FPHL, Tellstrom spent parts of two seasons from 2017-19 playing in HockeyEttan in his native Sweden. He also saw time in France's second division.

The 26-year-old played part of his junior hockey with the Metro Jets, putting up 152 points in 88 games over two NA3HL seasons.

Thackeray had one assist in 16 games after signing in February.

