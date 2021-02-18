Prowlers Acquire Three Players on Loan Before Season Opener

The Port Huron Prowlers have announced the acquisition of three players for the upcoming 2021 FPHL season.

Nick Niedert - Goaltender

The Prowlers have acquired goaltender Nick Niedert on loan from the Watertown Wolves. Niedert, a journeyman in the world of hockey, has appeared in contests in the AHL, ECHL, SPHL and FPHL. The 38-year-old has posted a 3.56 GAA and a .900 save percentage in 147 games in the FPHL. He also won the Commissioner's Cup in 2015 with Watertown.

Prowlers head coach Joe Pace has had a long-standing relationship with Niedert and praises his veteran presence.

"With Cory Simons likely not playing this year, Nick is a great addition to the team and a mentor for our two other goalies in the locker room,' said Pace. "Niedert has played for almost every franchise in this league and we can't wait to see him in a Prowlers uniform this weekend."

Steve Leonard - Forward

Leonard was loaned to the Prowlers from the Danbury Hat Tricks. He spent four seasons playing NCAA III hockey with UMass-Dartmouth where he notched 38 goals and 54 assists in 106 games. He was named an assistant captain during his junior season.

Prowlers assistant coach Matt Graham knows the Prowlers are acquiring a skilled forward from the Hat Tricks.

"Steve had a terrific tape and has the right mindset for the type of hockey we play in Port Huron. He'll be a good forward for our depth this year," Graham said. "The fans will definitely take a liking to him early on."

Sean Leonard - Defenseman

Like his twin brother Steve, Shawn will be joining the Prowlers on loan from the Danbury Hat Tricks. Leonard played four years of NCAA III hockey split between SUNY Fredonia and UMass-Dartmouth registering three goals and 42 assists. He spent his junior and senior year playing with Steve.

Prowlers assistant coach Matt Graham has described Leonard as a shutdown defenseman, something the Prowlers are looking for in a league with highly skilled players.

"We know with less teams, the best players will find a new home and it will be harder to play against teams. Sean will boost our blue line and make it harder for teams to play against us," Graham said. "We think he'll have a significant impact in Elmira this weekend."

The Prowlers will be spending this weekend with the Enforcers in Elmira on February 19th and 20th. They will return home and face the Columbus River Dragons on February 26th and 27th for their home opening weekend. You can purchase tickets at the McMorran Box Office or call 810-985-6166.

