Prowlers Acquire Ridgen in Trade

November 6, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired goaltender Travis Ridgen from the Watertown Wolves in exchange for forward Dalton Anderson. Ridgen has seen just over 58 minutes of action in his two-season FPHL career.

Ridgen spent time with Motor City last year, picking up a victory, before ending the year on injured reserve. This season, he allowed two goals on 11 shots in a start against Binghamton before he was pulled under 15 minutes in. The 27-year-old's influence spreads beyond the ice as he owns a YouTube channel amassing over 95,000 subscribers.

"The plan is to allow him to practice and compete for a spot," said Prowlers general manager Matt Graham. "We believe it will push the goalies we have to elevate their game. That being said, we also want to do what's best for the player so if there's an opportunity for him to go elsewhere, we'll explore that as well."

Anderson had one assist in four games with the Prowlers.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 6, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.