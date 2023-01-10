Prowlers Acquire Paulin from Mississippi

January 10, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Port Huron Prowlers News Release







The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired goaltender Chris Paulin from the Mississippi Sea Wolves in exchange for future considerations. This will be Paulin's second stint in Port Huron.

Paulin has appeared in two games this season with the Binghamton Black Bears and holds a 2-0-0 record with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage. He was picked up by Mississippi off of waivers on Friday, Jan. 6.

"He's an elite, established goaltender in this league," said Prowlers head coach and general manager Matt Graham. "He's coming off a great season in Carolina. When he became available it was something we felt we had move on. Once we get healthy we feel that we have all the pieces in place to win the last game of the season."

Paulin was traded to the Thunderbirds during the 2020-21 season after two-plus years in Port Huron. He finished that year with the best goals-against average in the FPHL at 2.51. In his full season in Carolina last year, Paulin led the league with 20 wins and was named an FPHL Second-Team All-Star.

The Prowlers are getting set for a home-and-home weekend with the Motor City Rockers on Jan. 6 and 7. Tickets to Saturday's affair at McMorran Place are available online at phprowlers.com/tickets or by calling the box office at 810-985-6166 and both games will be streamed on the Port Huron Prowlers YouTube channel.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 10, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.