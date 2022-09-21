Prowlers Acquire McLean in Trade

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forward Tory McLean from the Mississippi Sea Wolves in exchange for forward Chris Hunt. The two were briefly teammates with the Carolina Thunderbirds last season.

The Sea Wolves selected McLean in the expansion draft this summer following his rookie season split between the FPHL and SPHL. The 29-year-old played 22 games with Carolina and posted four goals and seven points to go along with 67 penalty minutes. He also suited up for all four of the Thunderbirds' playoff games.

In the SPHL, McLean got into 23 games between the Evansville Thunderbolts and Huntsville Havoc and notched two points and 49 penalty minutes.

"McLean is a physical, hard-nosed player," said Prowlers general manager and head coach Matt Graham. "I really like that he plays the game with a chip on his shoulder. He provides us with a more physical element and is more than capable of providing offense as well. He's an exciting player that will certainly be an important piece in bringing a championship back to Port Huron."

Hunt spent most of his time in the SPHL last year with six points in 33 games between the Macon Mayhem and Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. He had 13 points in nine games with Carolina in the FPHL. The Prowlers loaned Hunt to Macon in August.

