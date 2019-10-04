Prowlers Acquire Holman from Watertown

The Port Huron Prowlers have acquired forward Brad Holman from the Watertown Wolves in return for an undisclosed amount of cash.

This will be Holman's first season in the FPHL coming from Sweden where he was a member of Svenstaviks HK. There he registered a goal and three assists in nine games.

Prior to playing in Sweden, the 5'9 forward spent two seasons in China with the South China Sharks of the CIHL HK. In 32 games, Holman put up 25 goals and 36 assists and helped the Sharks reach the playoffs twice.

Holman also played NCAA III hockey for Morrisville State College and appeared in 25 games notching four goals and two assists.

Head Coach Joe Pace only had positive things to say about the new forward.

"We spoke with his agent and have heard nothing but good things. We are excited to see him skate at camp."

Make sure to see Brad Holman and the rest of the Prowlers when training camp starts on October 14th. The 2019-2020 Prowlers season starts on October 25th in Danbury. The Prowlers will take on the Columbus River Dragons on November 8th for their home opener.

