Providence Bruins Single Game Tickets for First Half of 2021-22 Season on Sale Now

PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Providence Bruins announced today, August 31, that single game tickets for the first half of the 2021-22 regular season are now on sale. Fans can purchase tickets for any home game in October, November, or December, including some of the team's most popular theme weekends and giveaways. Fans will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets through three special offers this season, available exclusively at ProvidenceBruins.com.

Theme Nights & Giveaways:

The first half of the 2021-22 schedule features a wide range of great theme weekends and giveaways, including some annual fan favorites:

- Preseason Home Game vs Springfield (Saturday, October 9)*

- Opening Night fueled by Dunkin' (Saturday, October 16)

- Pink in the Rink Weekend (Saturday, October 23 & Sunday, October 24)

- Halloween Theme Night (Friday, October 29)

- Sports Bottle Giveaway (Wednesday, November 10)

- Military Appreciation Weekend (Friday, November 12 & Saturday, November 13)

- Logo Hat Giveaway (Saturday, November 20)

- T-Shirt Giveaway (Friday, December 3)

- First Responders Weekend (Friday, December 10 & Sunday, December 12)

*Preseason game tickets available through special 'Save $10' offer only at ProvidenceBruins.com

Special Ticket Offers:

Fans have the opportunity to purchase tickets through three great special offers this season, with each offer available for select home games:

- 'Save $10' Special Offer: Get $10 off tickets to five home games in the first half, including the preseason game on Oct. 9th, Pink in the Rink on Oct. 24th, and First Responders Appreciation on Dec. 12th.

- 'Me+3 4-Pack' Special Offer: Get 4 tickets for the price of 3 to your choice of four games in the first half, including Opening Night on Oct. 16th, Pink in the Rink on Oct. 23rd, and Military Appreciation on Nov. 13th.

- 'Fan 4-Pack' Special Offer: Get 4 tickets, 4 popcorns and your choice of 4 drinks or beers for five great home games in the first half, including Military Appreciation on Nov. 12th, T-Shirt giveaway on Dec. 3rd, and First Responders Appreciation on Dec. 10th.

