Providence Bruins Shutout Hershey Bears, 1-0

April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Mike Callahan's late third period goal helped lead the Providence Bruins over the Hershey Bears, 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. The goal was the first of Callahan's professional career.

Brandon Bussi came up big in net stopping all 26 Hershey shots to earn his first professional shutout in just his second career start.

STATS

- Mike Callahan tallied his first professional goal late in the third period which proved to be the game- winning tally.

- Brandon Bussi recorded 26 saves to earn his first professional shutout in just his second career start.

- Jakub Lauko record an assist and was tied for the team lead with three shots on goal.

NEXT GAME

- The Providence Bruins will travel back to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI, on Tuesday, April 19th to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop set for 7:05pm.

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)

PROVIDENCE 65 80 (.615)

CHARLOTTE 70 86 (.614)

SPRINGFIELD 70 86 (.614)

HERSHEY 71 76 (.535)

WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 70 74 (.529)

BRIDGEPORT 70 71 (.507)

HARTFORD 69 68 (.493)

LEHIGH VALLEY 70 67 (.479)

1st 2nd 3rd Final

PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1

HERSHEY 0 0 0 0

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.