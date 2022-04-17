Providence Bruins Shutout Hershey Bears, 1-0
April 17, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Mike Callahan's late third period goal helped lead the Providence Bruins over the Hershey Bears, 1-0 on Sunday afternoon. The goal was the first of Callahan's professional career.
Brandon Bussi came up big in net stopping all 26 Hershey shots to earn his first professional shutout in just his second career start.
STATS
- Mike Callahan tallied his first professional goal late in the third period which proved to be the game- winning tally.
- Brandon Bussi recorded 26 saves to earn his first professional shutout in just his second career start.
- Jakub Lauko record an assist and was tied for the team lead with three shots on goal.
NEXT GAME
- The Providence Bruins will travel back to the Dunkin' Donuts Center in Providence, RI, on Tuesday, April 19th to take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Puck drop set for 7:05pm.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
PROVIDENCE 65 80 (.615)
CHARLOTTE 70 86 (.614)
SPRINGFIELD 70 86 (.614)
HERSHEY 71 76 (.535)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 70 74 (.529)
BRIDGEPORT 70 71 (.507)
HARTFORD 69 68 (.493)
LEHIGH VALLEY 70 67 (.479)
1st 2nd 3rd Final
PROVIDENCE 0 0 1 1
HERSHEY 0 0 0 0
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 17, 2022
- Providence Bruins Shutout Hershey Bears, 1-0 - Providence Bruins
- Bruins Blank Bears in Goaltending Duel - Hershey Bears
- Moose Dominated by Rockford Sunday - Manitoba Moose
- Two-Point Games from McLaughlin, Slavin and Teply See IceHogs Shrink Magic Number with 5-1 Victory over Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Dallas Stars Recall Fredrik Karlstrom from Texas - Texas Stars
- Wolves' Kochetkov Joins Canes - Chicago Wolves
- DiPietro Shines as Canucks Extend Win Streak to Six - Abbotsford Canucks
- Barber & Pearson Swap Places in Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- IceHogs Medical Update: Connolly Will Not Play vs. Moose Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Game Preview: Bruins at Bears, 5 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- IceHogs Look to Shrink Magic Number to Clinch Postseason Berth with Rematch vs. Moose Today - Rockford IceHogs
- Roadrunners Fall To Colorado Eagles Saturday Night To Conclude Fan Appreciation Weekend - Tucson Roadrunners
- Reign Spreads Scoring around to Defeat San Diego - Ontario Reign
- Cold Streak Continues for Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- MacDonald's Late Heroics Propel Colorado to 6-5 Win over Roadrunners - Colorado Eagles
- San Diego Gulls Clinch 2022 Calder Cup Playoff Berth - San Diego Gulls
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Providence Bruins Stories
- Providence Bruins Shutout Hershey Bears, 1-0
- Providence Bruins Top Lehigh Valley, 3-2 in a Shootout
- Victor Berglund's Third Period Goal Leads Providence Past Lehigh Valley, 2-1
- Providence Bruins Top Bridgeport Islanders, 6-2
- Providence Bruins Fall to Bridgeport Islanders, 3-2