Providence Bruins Recall Keyser and Voyer from Maine

January 9, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release







Providence, RI - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 9, that the Providence Bruins have recalled goaltender Kyle Keyser and forward Alex-Olivier Voyer from the Maine Mariners.

Keyser, 23, played in six games this season for Providence, posting a 1.87 goals against average and a .931 save percentage with four wins. A native of Coral Springs, F.L., Keyser has 19 career AHL wins, including one shutout. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound netminder originally signed with Boston in October of 2017.

Voyer, 23, skated in 19 games for the Mariners this season, posting 18 points on ten goals and eight assists. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward appeared in three games in Providence to start the season. A native of Sherbrooke, Quebec, Voyer was originally signed by the Providence Bruins in April of 2020.

