Providence Bruins Blanked by Bridgeport Islanders, 3-0
March 13, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - Kyle Keyser made 23 saves in his sixth consecutive start, but the Providence Bruins failed to find the back of the net and fell to the Bridgeport Islanders, 3-0, on Sunday afternoon. The P-Bruins went 0-for-2 on the power play and one-for-one on the penalty kill. Providence outshot Bridgeport by a count of 33-26 in the loss.
STATS
- Kyle Keyser got the start in goal for the sixth straight game and sixth contest in the past nine days, making 23 saves on 26 shots against.
- Jesper Froden, Cameron Hughes, and Jack Studnicka each recorded a team-high four shots on goal for Providence.
NEXT GAME
- The P-Bruins will travel to Charlotte, North Carolina and take on the Charlotte Checkers on Thursday, March 17 at Bojangles Coliseum. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.
ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS
TEAM GP PTS (PCT.)
SPRINGFIELD 55 69 (.627)
PROVIDENCE 51 62 (.608)
HARTFORD 51 61 (.598)
CHARLOTTE 57 66 (.579)
HERSHEY 56 63 (.563)
WILKES-BARRE/SCRANTON 55 56 (.509)
BRIDGEPORT 57 55 (.482)
LEHIGH VALLEY 54 50 (.463)
NEXT GAME 1st 2nd 3rd Final
BRIDGEPORT 2 0 1 3
PROVIDENCE 0 0 0 0
