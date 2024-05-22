Prospect League Announces New-Look Hall of Fame with Six Inaugural Inductees

MAHOMET, Ill. - The Prospect League is proud to announce the new-look Prospect League Hall of Fame celebrating more than six decades of summer collegiate baseball in the Midwest. The inaugural class welcomes six Prospect League and Central Illinois Collegiate League (CICL) alumni: Mike Schmidt, Danny Goodwin, Kirby Puckett, Ben Zobrist, Brian Dorsett, and Sean Manaea.

Schmidt, a member of the CICL's 1969 Peoria Pacers and 1970 Springfield Capitals, was drafted by the Philadelphia Phillies in the second round of the 1971 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Ohio University. He went on to play 18 major league seasons, winning three Most Valuable Player awards, ten Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, and the 1980 World Series. Schmidt was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 1995.

"The CICL was important to my baseball journey, [I] learned so much about hitting, fielding, and base running," said Schmidt. "Thanks for this honor and have a great 2024 season."

Goodwin, a member of the CICL's 1972 Galesburg Pioneers, was drafted by the Chicago White Sox first overall in the 1971 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Peoria (Illinois) High School and by the California Angels first overall in the 1975 MLB June Amateur Draft out Southern University and A&M College. He is the only player to twice be selected No. 1 overall in the MLB Amateur Draft and went on to play seven major league seasons. Goodwin was inducted into the College Baseball Hall of Fame in 2011.

Puckett, a member of the CICL's 1981 Quincy Rivermen, was drafted by the Minnesota Twins in the first round of the 1982 MLB January Draft out of Triton College. He went on to play 12 major league seasons, winning six Gold Gloves, six Silver Sluggers, the 1989 Batting Title, and the 1987 and 1991 World Series. Puckett was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2001.

"Being inducted into the Prospect League Hall of Fame brings our father's name and legacy great honor," said Catherine and Kirby Puckett Jr., the children of the late Kirby Puckett. "Our father would be very proud to be included and remembered. His time in Quincy is what prepared and led him to be selected into the MLB. It was the start of his outstanding career. It was the start of it all. We'd like to thank Quincy, the CICL, and the Prospect League for continuing his legacy."

Zobrist, a member of the CICL's 2002 Twin City Stars, was drafted by the Houston Astros in the sixth round of the 2004 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Dallas Baptist University. He went on to play 14 major league seasons, winning the 2015 World Series with the Kansas City Royals and the 2016 World Series, including World Series MVP honors, with the Chicago Cubs.

"My time playing in central Illinois in the summers before I became a professional was special," said Zobrist. "It is truly a great honor to be named to the Prospect League Hall of Fame."

Dorsett, a member of the CICL's 1982 Quincy Rivermen, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the 10th round of the 1983 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana State University. He went on to play eight major league seasons for the New York Yankees, Cincinnati Reds, and Cubs. A native of Terre Haute, Dorsett returned to coach REX Baseball following his playing career and is currently a part-owner of the team.

"It is an honor to be inducted into the Prospect League's Hall of Fame," said Dorsett. "I really enjoyed my time in the league, both as a player and as a head coach. Baseball will always be a part of my life and I am blessed to be honored by the Prospect League."

Manaea, a member of the Prospect League's 2011 Dubois County Bombers, was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the first round of the 2013 MLB June Amateur Draft out of Indiana State University. He is currently with the New York Mets and in his ninth major league season after spending time with the Oakland Athletics, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants. Manaea started nine games for Dubois County in 2011, posting a 2.88 ERA with 59 strikeouts, 40 hits, and 27 walks over 53 innings. He was awarded the Prospect League Pro Prospect of the Year that season.

"Being selected is an honor," said Manaea. "The Prospect League helped get me where I am today. The people that I met were amazing and the experiences I had got me ready for professional baseball. I loved my time with the Bombers and wouldn't trade that for anything."

The Prospect League will recognize each inductee this season with a designated day of celebration and a Prospect League Hall of Fame ring produced by league partner Baron. Moving forward, the Prospect will elect at least one new inductee to the Hall of Fame each offseason following the same model for announcement and celebration.

"The Prospect League is proud to honor these six players as part of its initial Hall of Fame class," said Prospect League Commissioner David Brauer. "Each played an instrumental role in the rich history of the Prospect League and its predecessor, the Central Illinois Collegiate League, through their tremendous baseball achievements. These are players who helped lay the foundation for the League's success and are assured a prominent place in Prospect League history with this tribute."

