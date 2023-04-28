Prosecky Dazzles In Grizzlies' 6-2 Win Over Giants

Fresno, CA - The Fresno Grizzlies (11-7) kept their home winning streak alive at Chukchansi Park Thursday night, thundering past the San Jose Giants (10-8) 6-2. This marked the Grizzlies' sixth straight home win and fifth victory in six chances against the Giants this season.

Fresno took an early advantage after scoring five runs in the third inning, bringing nine batters to the dish. Jesus Bugarin smoked a bases-loaded triple to left-center and waltzed home on a Cole Stilwell RBI double. The Grizzlies added an insurance run in the seventh when Bryant Betancourt laced a double, plating Ryan Ritter, who raced to the plate from first base.

While San Jose managed to score two runs in the game, it was not enough to overcome their opponent's impressive performance. The Giants scored their first run off of a wild pitch (Edison Mora) in the sixth inning and added another run in the seventh from a Thomas Gavello solo shot. Mora reached base all three times (double, single and walk).

Grizzlies' lefty Michael Prosecky (2-0, win) hurled six innings of one-run ball, allowing just three hits and one walk while striking out seven. Prosecky's lone run came in on a wild pitch and he enjoyed career-highs in both innings and strikeouts. Felix Ramires secured his first hold in 2023 and Tyler Hoffman had a clean frame. Will Kempner (0-3) suffered the loss. Both clubs return to battle Friday night from Chukchansi Park.

Tonight's article was written by ChatGPT

Top Performers: Fresno Grizzlies (Colorado Rockies)

- LHP Michael Prosecky (6.0 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 1 BB, 7 K)

- C Bryant Betancourt (2-3, 2B, 2 RBI, R, HBP)

- CF Jesus Bugarin (1-4, 3B, 3 RBI, R)

- 1B Cole Stilwell (1-4, 2B, RBI)

Top Performers: San Jose Giants (San Francisco Giants)

- LF Edison Mora (2-2, 2B, R, BB)

- 2B Thomas Gavello (1-3, HR, RBI, R, HBP)

- SS Diego Velasquez (1-4)

Giants

(Home) San Jose RHP Gerelmi Maldonado (0-0, 8.31) vs. Fresno RHP Jordy Vargas (1-0, 4.80) 6:50 PM

ON THAT FRES-NOTES:

Ryan Ritter's 12-game hit streak came to an end despite him reaching base twice.

Robby Martin made a diving catch in the first inning, a web gem play in right.

