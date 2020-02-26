Promotions: Our 2020 Plans Are Awesome
February 26, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - It's that time of year! We've reached the point in the calendar when everyone wants to know what fun things the Great Lakes Loons have planned for the upcoming summer of baseball at Dow Diamond! We're excited to share the bulk of that news with our fans this week!
With the Loons away from town for the first week this year, our Opening Day Celebration will be Thursday, April 16 at 6:05 p.m. when we host the West Michigan Whitecaps. The first 1,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.
Dominating the headlines for a second straight year is our Celebrity Series presented by MidMichigan Health. Six different nights this season the Loons will also break out brand new one-of-a-kind specialty jerseys. Plus, weekly specials for each day of the week are back, with a couple twists!
New for the 2020 campaign, every Friday and Saturday home game beginning with Memorial Day Weekend will feature a Fireworks Loontacular. In total, 19 shows will light up the skies directly above center field, the most we've ever put on the schedule in our 14 years. We'll also be hosting 12 different Community Nights that will highlight some of the best cities our region has to offer! Fans living in those areas are encouraged to come to their town's designated game to support and celebrate their community.
But that's not all! Faith & Family Nights presented by Life Church will be held on June 27, July 16 and August 23. Youth Clinics presented by Farm Bureau Insurance are back and will take place prior to Sunday afternoon games on May 3 and June 7. The best field trip ever is our School Kids Days presented by CMU on April 30, May 13 and May 28. Games will start at 10:35 a.m. on those days.
The next generation of Los Angeles Dodgers players will also be hosting the annual Loons Summer Baseball Camp with manager and camp director John Shoemaker July 29-30. The camp is for kids ages 7-12 and teaches various aspects of hitting, throwing, fielding, and pitching from professional baseball players.
Below, you'll find a comprehensive list of MOST of the fun things we have planned for the summer! Single game tickets go on sale on Monday, March 2, with season ticket packages on sale now!
Celebrity Series (4) presented by MidMichigan Health
June 5: Parks & Recreation Night, appearance by Jay Jackson (Perd Hapely)
June 26: Loons Bachelor Night, appearance by Joe Amabile (Grocery Store Joe)
August 1: Shooter McGavin Night, appearance by Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin)
August 22: Major League Night, appearance by Corbin Bernsen (Roger Dorn)
Specialty Jerseys (6)
May 25: Military Appreciation on Memorial Day
June 25: Dodgers-inspired Loons on Terry Collins Day
July 3: Stars & Stripes on Independence Day Celebration
July 18: Star Wars
August 2: Dodgers-inspired Loons for Lou E's Gold Medal Games
September 6: Powder Blue Fauxbacks for Prostate Cancer Awareness Day
Weekly Promotions
Mondays: Military Mondays presented by Betten Baker where all current & former military members eat for free.
Tuesdays: Two-fer Tuesdays presented by Meijer featuring two box or lawn tickets for the price of one.
Wednesdays: Hump Day Happy Hour with 20oz select domestic drafts for $4 and the Great Lakes Camels.
Wednesdays: Dog Days of Summer where dogs are welcome from Memorial Day through Labor Day.
Thursdays: $1 Feast Night presented by Isabella Bank
Fridays: Feel Good Fridays presented by Midland Center for the Arts
Saturdays: Celebration Saturdays
Sundays: Kids Eat Free presented by Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel
Sundays: Kids Run the Bases presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
Feel Good Fridays (8) presented by Midland Center for the Arts with postgame concerts on the field
June 5: Brother Elsey
June 12: TBD
June 26: TBD
July 3: Jedi Mind Trip
July 17: Live DJ with a postgame salsa dance party
July 31: Jack Droppers & the Best Intentions
August 21: Steve Armstrong & the 25 cent Beer Band
September 4: TBD
Giveaways (6)
April 16: Magnet Schedule presented by Farm Bureau Insurance
May 23: Team Photo presented by Nightlife Entertainment
July 31: Scarves on Wizards & Wands Night
September 2: Pillowcases presented by SVSU
September 4: CMU Item presented by CMU
September 5: Loons Hat presented by Fidelity Investments
Theme Nights (23)
May 25: Military Appreciation
May 27 & September 2: Bark in the Park
June 5: Parks & Rec Night
June 6: Princess & Pirate Night
June 7: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience
June 12: Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD
June 13: A League of Their Own Night w/ appearance by All American Girls Prof. Baseball League players
June 14: Pink Out the Park
June 26: Loons Bachelor Night
June 27: Comic Book Hero Night
June 28: Local Heroes Day presented by Applebee's
July 3: Independence Day Celebration
July 17: Latino Loons Night presented by Coco Loco Mexican Grill & Bar
July 18: Star Wars Night featuring Star Wars Characters
July 31: Wizards & Wands Night
August 1: Shooter McGavin Night
August 21: Country Night
August 22: Major League Night featuring a "Major League" Giveaway
September 2: SVSU vs. Northwood Night presented by SVSU
September 3: House Divided Night aka UM vs. MSU
September 4: CMU vs. WMU Night presented by CMU
September 6: Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by the P.C.U.P.S. Foundation
Important Dates (17)
April 16: Opening Day Celebration
April 18: Helicopter Easter Egg Drop presented by Life Church
May 23: Selfies with the Team Day presented by Nightlife Entertainment
May 24: Kids Club Takeover: Inflatables Day presented by MidMichigan Health
June 5: Pregame Yoga presented by Greater Midland Community Center
June 11: Women in Sports Night
June 14: Pregame Softball Clinic with Northwood Softball
June 25: Terry Collins Night
July 2: Human Cannonball Night
July 16: Lucky Hotdog Night presented by Herman Hiss & Company
July 19: Miller Lite Derby of Dreams
July 20: Skip Work Day
July 31: Pregame Barre & Bar presented by Greater Midland Community Center
August 2: Kids Club Takeover: Lou E's Gold Medal Games presented by MidMichigan Health
August 21: Loons Pennant Race presented by Greater Midland Community Center
August 22: Walk to End Alzheimer's presented by Alzheimer's Association
September 6: Postgame Catch on the Field presented by the P.C.U.P.S. Foundation
*Community Nights (12)
Alma
Auburn
Bay City feat. The Steve Drzewicki Band playing pregame
Clare
Frankenmuth
Freeland
Gladwin
Mount Pleasant
Pinconning
Saginaw
Sanford Area
Thumb
*Dates for Community Nights are TBD.
The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
