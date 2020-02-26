Promotions: Our 2020 Plans Are Awesome

February 26, 2020 - Midwest League (MWL) - Great Lakes Loons News Release





MIDLAND, Mich. - It's that time of year! We've reached the point in the calendar when everyone wants to know what fun things the Great Lakes Loons have planned for the upcoming summer of baseball at Dow Diamond! We're excited to share the bulk of that news with our fans this week!

With the Loons away from town for the first week this year, our Opening Day Celebration will be Thursday, April 16 at 6:05 p.m. when we host the West Michigan Whitecaps. The first 1,000 fans will receive a magnet schedule presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Dominating the headlines for a second straight year is our Celebrity Series presented by MidMichigan Health. Six different nights this season the Loons will also break out brand new one-of-a-kind specialty jerseys. Plus, weekly specials for each day of the week are back, with a couple twists!

New for the 2020 campaign, every Friday and Saturday home game beginning with Memorial Day Weekend will feature a Fireworks Loontacular. In total, 19 shows will light up the skies directly above center field, the most we've ever put on the schedule in our 14 years. We'll also be hosting 12 different Community Nights that will highlight some of the best cities our region has to offer! Fans living in those areas are encouraged to come to their town's designated game to support and celebrate their community.

But that's not all! Faith & Family Nights presented by Life Church will be held on June 27, July 16 and August 23. Youth Clinics presented by Farm Bureau Insurance are back and will take place prior to Sunday afternoon games on May 3 and June 7. The best field trip ever is our School Kids Days presented by CMU on April 30, May 13 and May 28. Games will start at 10:35 a.m. on those days.

The next generation of Los Angeles Dodgers players will also be hosting the annual Loons Summer Baseball Camp with manager and camp director John Shoemaker July 29-30. The camp is for kids ages 7-12 and teaches various aspects of hitting, throwing, fielding, and pitching from professional baseball players.

Below, you'll find a comprehensive list of MOST of the fun things we have planned for the summer! Single game tickets go on sale on Monday, March 2, with season ticket packages on sale now!

Celebrity Series (4) presented by MidMichigan Health

June 5: Parks & Recreation Night, appearance by Jay Jackson (Perd Hapely)

June 26: Loons Bachelor Night, appearance by Joe Amabile (Grocery Store Joe)

August 1: Shooter McGavin Night, appearance by Christopher McDonald (Shooter McGavin)

August 22: Major League Night, appearance by Corbin Bernsen (Roger Dorn)

Specialty Jerseys (6)

May 25: Military Appreciation on Memorial Day

June 25: Dodgers-inspired Loons on Terry Collins Day

July 3: Stars & Stripes on Independence Day Celebration

July 18: Star Wars

August 2: Dodgers-inspired Loons for Lou E's Gold Medal Games

September 6: Powder Blue Fauxbacks for Prostate Cancer Awareness Day

Weekly Promotions

Mondays: Military Mondays presented by Betten Baker where all current & former military members eat for free.

Tuesdays: Two-fer Tuesdays presented by Meijer featuring two box or lawn tickets for the price of one.

Wednesdays: Hump Day Happy Hour with 20oz select domestic drafts for $4 and the Great Lakes Camels.

Wednesdays: Dog Days of Summer where dogs are welcome from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

Thursdays: $1 Feast Night presented by Isabella Bank

Fridays: Feel Good Fridays presented by Midland Center for the Arts

Saturdays: Celebration Saturdays

Sundays: Kids Eat Free presented by Soaring Eagle Waterpark & Hotel

Sundays: Kids Run the Bases presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

Feel Good Fridays (8) presented by Midland Center for the Arts with postgame concerts on the field

June 5: Brother Elsey

June 12: TBD

June 26: TBD

July 3: Jedi Mind Trip

July 17: Live DJ with a postgame salsa dance party

July 31: Jack Droppers & the Best Intentions

August 21: Steve Armstrong & the 25 cent Beer Band

September 4: TBD

Giveaways (6)

April 16: Magnet Schedule presented by Farm Bureau Insurance

May 23: Team Photo presented by Nightlife Entertainment

July 31: Scarves on Wizards & Wands Night

September 2: Pillowcases presented by SVSU

September 4: CMU Item presented by CMU

September 5: Loons Hat presented by Fidelity Investments

Theme Nights (23)

May 25: Military Appreciation

May 27 & September 2: Bark in the Park

June 5: Parks & Rec Night

June 6: Princess & Pirate Night

June 7: Inclusion Day presented by Corteva Agriscience

June 12: Pride Night presented by Dow GLAD

June 13: A League of Their Own Night w/ appearance by All American Girls Prof. Baseball League players

June 14: Pink Out the Park

June 26: Loons Bachelor Night

June 27: Comic Book Hero Night

June 28: Local Heroes Day presented by Applebee's

July 3: Independence Day Celebration

July 17: Latino Loons Night presented by Coco Loco Mexican Grill & Bar

July 18: Star Wars Night featuring Star Wars Characters

July 31: Wizards & Wands Night

August 1: Shooter McGavin Night

August 21: Country Night

August 22: Major League Night featuring a "Major League" Giveaway

September 2: SVSU vs. Northwood Night presented by SVSU

September 3: House Divided Night aka UM vs. MSU

September 4: CMU vs. WMU Night presented by CMU

September 6: Prostate Cancer Awareness Day presented by the P.C.U.P.S. Foundation

Important Dates (17)

April 16: Opening Day Celebration

April 18: Helicopter Easter Egg Drop presented by Life Church

May 23: Selfies with the Team Day presented by Nightlife Entertainment

May 24: Kids Club Takeover: Inflatables Day presented by MidMichigan Health

June 5: Pregame Yoga presented by Greater Midland Community Center

June 11: Women in Sports Night

June 14: Pregame Softball Clinic with Northwood Softball

June 25: Terry Collins Night

July 2: Human Cannonball Night

July 16: Lucky Hotdog Night presented by Herman Hiss & Company

July 19: Miller Lite Derby of Dreams

July 20: Skip Work Day

July 31: Pregame Barre & Bar presented by Greater Midland Community Center

August 2: Kids Club Takeover: Lou E's Gold Medal Games presented by MidMichigan Health

August 21: Loons Pennant Race presented by Greater Midland Community Center

August 22: Walk to End Alzheimer's presented by Alzheimer's Association

September 6: Postgame Catch on the Field presented by the P.C.U.P.S. Foundation

*Community Nights (12)

Alma

Auburn

Bay City feat. The Steve Drzewicki Band playing pregame

Clare

Frankenmuth

Freeland

Gladwin

Mount Pleasant

Pinconning

Saginaw

Sanford Area

Thumb

*Dates for Community Nights are TBD.

The Great Lakes Loons have been the Single-A partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and ESPN 100.9-FM. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from February 26, 2020

Promotions: Our 2020 Plans Are Awesome - Great Lakes Loons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.