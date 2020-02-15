Promotional Nights Highlight Homestand #5 & #6

February 15, 2020 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Delmarva Shorebirds News Release





Single-game tickets for a new set of 9 games are now on sale featuring two huge promotional nights that you do not want to miss. We have Fireworks, Perdue Farmers Night, and Faith & Family Night featuring former University of Maryland Hall of Fame Basketball Coach Gary Williams all in this weekend's single-game ticket release.

Here is the promotional slate for the Shorebirds 9-game stretch:

June 2, 2020 - It's another "Wag Your Tail Tuesday" presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies where you can bring your favorite pup to the ballpark for the Shorebirds game!

June 3, 2020 - It's the fourth Silver Slugger Wednesday presented by Peninsula Home Care.

June 4, 2020 - It's a KISS 95.9 Thirsty Thursday. Come out to the park, grab a drink and watch some baseball as the O's stars of tomorrow play right here in Delmarva today.

June 5, 2020 - Start the weekend off right with Q105 Fireworks and Perdue Farmers Night presented by Perdue Foods! It's a night that is sure to kickoff your weekend strong.

June 6, 2020 - It's time for more Q105 Fireworks and it's Faith & Family Night presented by Mountaire Farms. Headlining Faith & Family Night is former University of Maryland Hall of Fame basketball coach and National Champion Gary Williams. Join us for a night of fun right here in Delmarva!

June 7, 2020 - Rounding out the fifth homestand is a 2:05 start with a Perdue Strike Out Hunger Sunday and Kid's Run the Bases after the game presented by Chili's Bar and Grill

June 15, 2020 - Start the week off right with a 47 ABC $3 Buck Monday presented by Wicomico Heating and Air Conditioning at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium. Fans can buy $3 upper reserved tickets and $3 hot dogs and Pepsi products.

June 16, 2020 - It's another "Wag Your Tail Tuesday" presented by Concord Pet Foods & Supplies where you can bring your favorite pup to the ballpark for the Shorebirds game!

June 17, 2020- It's Wednesday so that means it's a Silver Slugger Wednesday presented by Peninsula Home Care.

To get single-game tickets for the Shorebirds fifth and sixth homestand of 2020, please click -- BUY TICKETS NOW!

Please note that all single-game tickets are available for purchase ONLINE ONLY and can be purchased by clicking the button below. Additionally, the delivery for all online ticket purchases prior to March 12th will be Print at Home/Mobile Ticket.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 15, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.